Español
On Demand
WTA Tour

Wozniacki's Comeback Edges Out Errani

She was forced to do it the hard way but Caroline Wozniacki overcame Sara Errani to advance to the Istanbul Cup quarter-finals.

@WTA

 

Caroline Wozniacki fought back from a set down to defeat Sara Errani and reach the last eight of the Istanbul Cup on Thursday.

At her first clay-court tournament of the season, top seed and 2014 winner Wozniacki encountered few problems in seeing off Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 6-2 in the opening round two days previously.

But she was forced to do it the hard way against Errani before eventually progressing 5-7 6-3 6-3 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Pauline Parmentier.

Wozniacki, the Australian Open champion, fought back from 5-2 down in the first set to level at 5-5 but was promptly broken again before Errani held to edge ahead.

 

That was as good as it got for the Italian, however, as Wozniacki romped into a 4-0 lead en route to levelling the match, before storming 4-1 ahead in the decider and closing out victory against the serve as Errani dumped a forehand into the tramlines.

Danka Kovinic, runner-up at this WTA International event two years ago, was beaten 2-6 6-2 6-0 by Arantxa Rus, who will now face Maria Sakkari - a 6-3 6-1 victor over Aleksandra Krunic.

Meanwhile, Polona Hercog was leading 6-2 1-1 when Kateryna Bondarenko retired and Donna Vekic made light work of Ajla Tomljanovic, prevailing 6-1 6-2.

 

 

WTA Tennis Caroline Wozniacki WTA Istanbul Cup
Previous Dimitrov Fends Off Match Points As Nadal Cruises T
Read
Dimitrov Fends Off Match Points As Nadal Cruises Through
Next Kerber And Muguruza Retire From Stuttgart Open
Read
Kerber And Muguruza Retire From Stuttgart Open