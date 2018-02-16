Muguruza Shines In Comeback Win Over Garcia

Garbine Muguruza produced an impressive comeback to beat Caroline Garcia in three sets and reach the semi-finals of the Qatar Open.

Muguruza had failed to win successive matches in 2018 prior to straight-sets wins over Duan Ying-Ying and Sorana Cirstea earlier this week.

Yet the reigning Wimbledon champion, who now has Conchita Martinez back in her coaching team, looked in fine form as she rallied from a set down to prevail 3-6 6-1 6-4 on Friday, her powerful groundstrokes a telling factor.

The fourth seed in Doha said in an on-court interview: "It was a very tough match - 6-4 in the third, it means a good battle, so I'm very happy."

Garcia was able to dictate proceedings for much of the opening set, finding some delightful angles to prevent Muguruza from getting on the front foot as much as the Spaniard would have liked.

However, after saving a break point at the start of set two, Muguruza dramatically seized the initiative, reeling off 10 points in a row at one stage.

As her opponent gained increasing control through a typically aggressive approach, the previously assured Garcia was guilty of a number of basic errors.

To her credit, the Frenchwoman regained her composure at the start of the decider, but Muguruza nevertheless broke for a 3-2 lead thanks to a series of thumping backhands.

Although Garcia refused to give in, she failed to capitalise on getting to 0-40 three games later and Muguruza duly completed victory with a love hold.

