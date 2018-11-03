Keys Out Of WTA Elite Trophy With Knee Injury

Madison Keys has withdrawn from the WTA Elite Trophy because of a knee injury.

Keys had been due to face Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals in Zhuhai on Saturday, however, a problem with a left knee forced her withdrawal.

Wang Qiang will take the American's place in the last four, offering hope of home success in the tournament.

Unfortunately, due to injury, @MadisonKeys has had to withdraw from the @WTAEliteTrophy.



Qiang Wang will replace her in tonight's semifinal vs. Muguruza

The injury ends another strong year for Keys, who reached the semi-finals of both the French Open and US Open, though major success still eludes her.

"I am very sorry to have to withdraw from the tournament," Keys said in a statement.

"Zhuhai is such a wonderful city and I love playing in front of the fans here, so this was a very difficult decision. Thank you for all of support and see you all in 2019."