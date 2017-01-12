Johanna Konta Beats Eugenie Bouchard in Sydney Semis

Johanna Konta breezed past Eugenie Bouchard to reach the final of the Sydney International on Thursday.

Following Dan Evans' surprise victory over Dominic Thiem in the men's draw, sixth seed Konta ensured it was a good day all-around for British players with a 6-2 6-2 victory over wildcard Bouchard.

The win sends Konta into her third career final, having beaten Venus Williams in her first at the 2016 Stanford Classic before losing to Agnieszka Radwanska at the China Open in October.

And it is Radwanska who stands in Konta's way once again, after the Pole triumphed 6-1 6-2 over Barbora Strycova.

"[Radwanska's] been one of the best players for as long as I can remember, so she's definitely doing something right," said Konta.

"I've played her twice before, lost twice, so hopefully I'll do a better job tomorrow."

At the Hobart International, meanwhile, top seed Kiki Bertens was beaten in straight sets by world number 127 Elise Mertens in the last eight.

The Belgian will now meet fellow qualifier Jana Fett, who got the better of Veronica Cepede Royg 6-1 6-4, for a place in the final.

Third seed Monica Niculescu and Lesia Tsurenko face off in the second semi-final following respective victories over Risa Ozaki and Shelby Rogers.