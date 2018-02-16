Halep Withdraws From Doha With Foot Injury, Wozniacki Stays No.1

Simona Halep has given up the opportunity to reclaim the world number one spot after pulling out of the Qatar Open with a foot injury, meaning Caroline Wozniacki cannot be caught atop the rankings this week.

Halep ended CiCi Bellis' fine run at the Qatar Open on Friday, reaching the semi-finals with a 6-0 6-4 win and did not appear hampered by injury during the victory.

But after the match, the Romanian - who had the chance to overhaul Wozniacki in Doha - confirmed she will not continue in the event, the 26-year-old also pulling out of next week's Dubai Tennis Championships.

"I am surprised that I could play three matches and to win them," Halep told reporters. "I felt pain every day, so it was not easy to manage it. I didn't have much time to recover before this tournament, but today was too much - and I decided to stop."

"Definitely until Indian Wells I will not play anything. I will decide before the tournament if I will be able to play. For the moment I cannot say much. I have to take day by day and to see if I can recover until Indian Wells."

Later in the day, Wozniacki came through a tight three-set clash with Angelique Kerber to move into the semi-finals and the Dane's win ensures she is guaranteed to be the world number one at the end of the tournament.

Of Halep's withdrawal, Wozniacki said: "Obviously I feel really bad for her, it looked like she was moving well. She is a great player, a great champion, and hopefully she will be back soon."

Garbine Muguruza, who beat Caroline Garcia in the last-eight, earns a bye into Sunday's Doha final due to Halep's withdrawal.

