Español
Transfer Tracker
WTA Tour

Halep Aggravates Back Injury In China Open Retirement

World number one Simona Halep admitted she is "worried" by an ongoing back problem that prompted her withdrawal from the China Open.

Getty Images

 

Simona Halep was forced to retire in the first round of the China Open after suffering a reoccurrence of her troubling back injury.

The world number one dropped the opening set 6-1 against Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur before declaring she was unable to continue.

Halep, who has already qualified for next month's WTA Finals, battled the same issue during a lacklustre 6-0 7-5 defeat to Dominika Cibulkova at the Wuhan Open last week.

 

Her latest setback continues a difficult couple of months, the 27-year-old having been stunned by Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the US Open.

"I'm just worried now. I feel sad that I couldn't finish," Halep said after the match.

"I don't know exactly what it is. I will go home. I will have an MRI and I will see."

WTA Tennis Simona Halep WTA China Open
Previous Nishioka And Herbert To Meet In Unlikely Shenzhen
Read
Nishioka And Herbert To Meet In Unlikely Shenzhen Final
Next Tomic Staves Off Four Match Points, Ends Title Dro
Read
Tomic Staves Off Four Match Points, Ends Title Drought In Chengdu