Halep Aggravates Back Injury In China Open Retirement

Simona Halep was forced to retire in the first round of the China Open after suffering a reoccurrence of her troubling back injury.

The world number one dropped the opening set 6-1 against Tunisian qualifier Ons Jabeur before declaring she was unable to continue.

Halep, who has already qualified for next month's WTA Finals, battled the same issue during a lacklustre 6-0 7-5 defeat to Dominika Cibulkova at the Wuhan Open last week.

Her latest setback continues a difficult couple of months, the 27-year-old having been stunned by Kaia Kanepi in the first round of the US Open.

"I'm just worried now. I feel sad that I couldn't finish," Halep said after the match.

"I don't know exactly what it is. I will go home. I will have an MRI and I will see."