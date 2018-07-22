Español
Cornet Ends Title Drought In Gstaad

Alize Cornet claimed her first title since January 2016 at the expense of first-time finalist Mandy Minella in Gstaad.

Top seed Alize Cornet ended her long wait for a sixth singles title by beating Mandy Minella in the Ladies Championship Gstaad final on Sunday.

Cornet had not won a tournament since her Hobart International triumph in January 2016, but the 28-year-old saw off first-time finalist Minella 6-4 7-6 (8-6) on the clay in Switzerland.

 

The world number 48 from France came through a tight battle to triumph in just over two hours.

Cornet edged a first set which included five breaks of serve and rallied from 5-3 down in the second to take the honours after Minella had saved two match points to force a tie-break.

 

 

Minella twice had opportunities during a tense breaker to force a deciding set, yet Cornet survived on each occasion as she won four points in a row to get the job done.

"I've been through tough moments in these last two-and-a-half years, especially this last season was tough on me, so it means the world to me to have this title, to win here in Gstaad," Cornet said.

