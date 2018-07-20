Bouchard Reaches Gstaad Quarterfinals

Eugenie Bouchard continued her progress at the Ladies Championship Gstaad with a straight-sets win against Viktorija Golubic.

The Canadian knocked out Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in round one and is well placed for a title tilt after beating eighth seed Golubic 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (9-7).

Qualifier Veronika Kudermetova awaits in the last eight after knocking out third seed Viktoria Kuzmova, while Alize Cornet and Sam Stosur will clash after overcoming Conny Perrin and Patty Schnyder respectively.

Mandy Minella's 6-3 6-4 win against second seed Johanna Larsson booked her place in the quarter-finals, where she will take on Sara Sorribes Tormo.

At the Bucharest Open, Sorana Cirstea beat Maryna Zanevska 6-2 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals, while there were also wins for Laura Siegemund and Petra Martic, who face each other in the next round.