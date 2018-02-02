WorldSBK Set For Northern Irish Debut in 2019

Dorna Communications

Developer Manna Developments and Dorna WSBK Organization are delighted to announce the signing of a three-year agreement to host WorldSBK Races at the currently under construction Lake Torrent Circuit.

Located in Coalisland, County Tyrone and just 40 minutes away from Belfast, the new circuit is the brainchild of Manna Developments and hopes to regenerate the area through new jobs in the sectors of Business, Engineering and Leisure. Designed by Driven International, the aim is to transform 163 acres of former clay pits into a world class circuit, and the creation means this is the first time WorldSBK will visit Northern Ireland.

Currently in the early development stages, work on the Lake Torrent Circuit is expected to begin this year as they prepare to build a 3.6km circuit, featuring 12 corners with a width of 12-15m and elevations of +/-30m. Estimated to create 700 jobs in the 18 month construction phase, and the long term plan is to build a further 90 retail and business units around the circuit, it will bring a huge financial boost to the area as its set to become more than just a race track. Fans will be treated to the full race weekend experience as they visit the state of the art Lake Torrent Circuit.

Motorsport fans will be treated to the full race weekend experience at the state of the art circuit as David Henderson of Manna Developments explains: “For the past 15 years it has been a dream of mine to build a motor racing circuit that incorporates the feel of the road with the safety of an international standard track – and also to bring the World Superbike Championship to Northern Ireland.”

“Having finally identified the perfect location and achieved planning permission last year, today sees the completion of that dream and is a day that will only be topped when we see up to 30,000 spectators converge in Coalisland for the first WorldSBK racing event in Northern Ireland. They really don’t come much bigger than this,” he added.

“This is a historic milestone for the town of Coalisland, the county of Tyrone and indeed for the whole of Northern Ireland as we celebrate the realisation of our vision to create an internationally recognised motorsport arena which will become a venue for regional, national and international competitions for many years to come.”

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK Executive Director: “We are delighted to be adding Northern Ireland as a destination for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, Lake Torrent circuit is a fantastic project that will deliver a high-class facility for competitors and visitors. We are proud that Manna Developments and Mid ulster representatives have chosen WorldSBK as their top event for the international promotion of the circuit and region. We know that the proper management of this kind of facility could provide the local community with new opportunities through business, job creation, leisure and tourism. With the large tradition and culture in motorcycling in Northern Ireland, I am sure that this event could become a reference in our Championship in the near future”