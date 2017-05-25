WorldSBK Races For Hayden At Donington Park

Dorna Communications

Manufacturer Ups and Down

Aprilia recorded eight podiums at Donington, but they are yet to win their first race here. They have finished second three times, the last one was in 2013’s Race 2 with Sylvain Guintoli. Last year Aprilia's best results were recorded by Lorenzo Savadori: 6th in Race 1 and 4th in Race 2. Despite at least one top-4 spot on the grid from 2012 onwards, an Aprilia bike has never qualified on pole at Donington. Last year Savadori started from 3rd on his Aprilia.

BMW recorded their first WorldSBK win here in 2012’s Race 1 which was a double Melandri-Haslam. They were in the position to repeat that in Race 2, but a final corner contact between Rea and Haslam knocked off both works BMWs. BMW claimed a third podium spot here in 2013 Race 1 with Melandri taking second after passing Rea and Guintoli. Last year BMW’s best results came from Jordi Torres in Race 1 (7th) and by Josh Brookes in Race 2 (9th).

Ducati is the most successful manufacturer at the Donington track with 17 wins to Kawasaki's 13. Their last one came in 2011 Race 2, with Carlos Checa. Both last year and two years ago, Ducati have claimed one podium finish in each race here: Chaz Davies was 3rd on three occasions and Davide Giugliano was 2nd last year in Race 1. In 2014 Giugliano recorded the last of the 15 Ducati poles here, also a record at the track.

Honda have won seven times at Donington, with no less than 6 different riders: Fred Merkel, Aaron Slight, Colin Edwards, James Toseland, Ryuichi Kiyonari and Jonathan Rea. The only Honda rider who has won twice at Donington is Colin Edwards (1999 Race 2 and 2000 Race 1). After their last win with Rea here in Race 2, 2012, they are yet to record a podium finish at Donington. Last year Nicky Hayden took the honor of being the best Honda at the flag, with a 5th in Race 1 and a 6th in Race 2.

Kawasaki is second only to Ducati for Donington wins: 13 to Ducati's 17. They boast a unique feat though: they are the only team to record eight straight wins at this historical track, all courtesy of Tom Sykes, in the last eight races. Kawasaki have finished 1-2 five times in the last six races at Donington: in 2014 with Sykes and Loris Baz, in 2015 with Sykes-Rea and again in Race 2 last year. In Race 1 last year, Sykes won and Rea finished in 3rd.

Last year MV Agusta was right behind the podium spots with Leon Camier, 4th in Race 1 and 5th in Race 2.

Yamaha have won 7 times at Donington: the last one came in Race 1, 2011, courtesy of Marco Melandri. Last year they endured a very hard weekend as both their works riders, Sylvain Guintoli and Alex Lowes, were sidelined by injuries. Yamaha called in from the United States Cameron Beaubier to replace Lowes: he finished 9th in Race 1 and 10th in Race 2 in his only WorldSBK races so far.

By The Numbers

2011 – The last race without a Kawasaki rider on the podium here was back in 2011.

1988 – Donington set the stage for the inaugural Championship round back in 1988: Davide Tardozzi (Bimota) and Marco Lucchinelli (Ducati) secured one win each on the 3rd of April.

52 – Ducati have built up 52 podium finishes in the 48 races held so far at Donington. Kawasaki are just behind with 30.

47 – In 48 races run at Donington, 47 different riders have stepped onto the podium.

18 – British riders have won 18 races here and they are currently unbeaten in the last nine: Race 2 in 2012 was won by Rea, then a string of eight for Tom Sykes. The last non-British winner here was Marco Melandri (Italy) in Race 1, 2012.

15 – Ducati have qualified on pole 15 times at Donington: all their rivals are on a combined 9 times.

13 – Troy Corser climbed onto the podium 13 times here, which is the record for the track: next up are Carl Fogarty and Tom Sykes with 11.

11-1 – In the last two race weekends held here in 2015 and 2016, British riders claimed 11 podiums, leaving only one position for other countries: the third spot in last year’s Race 1, claimed by Davide Giugliano (Italy).

11 – Tom Sykes has more than double the podium finishes than his closest current competitor Rea, who stands at 5.

10 – Tom Sykes has secured a podium in his last 10 races here. In WorldSBK history only Carl Fogarty managed a longer run of podiums on a given track: 15 at Assen from 1992 Race 2 to 1999 Race 2.

9 – If Tom Sykes wins Race 1, he will accomplish an unprecedented feat in WorldSBK history: winning on a given track for 9 straight times.

9 – The last win from ninth (or lower) on the grid here came in 2011, Race 1, by Marco Melandri. This will be put to the test this year in Race 2, with the re-shuffled grid format. So far in 2017, Race 2 winners have always secured the win from the 9th grid spot or lower.

5 – Tom Sykes will try to become the first rider to claim a fifth pole at Donington: he shares the record of four with Carl Fogarty. He is the only rider on the current grid to have started from pole here.

3 - There are only three riders in the current field who won a WorldSBK race at Donington: Jonathan Rea (1), Marco Melandri (2) and Tom Sykes (8). They are also the last three who joined the list of (24) Donington winners, respectively in 2012 (Melandri and Rea) and 2013 (Sykes).

2 – Donington has recently favoured breakaway wins: only two races in the last 16 were won with a margin smaller than one second at the flag (both 2012 ones).

1 – Donington was the stage of the first win of 4-times World Champion Carl Fogarty, back in 1992, Race 2. Fogarty is the all-time leader for wins – 59 - followed by Troy Bayliss at 52 and Jonathan Rea at 45.