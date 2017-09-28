WorldSBK Extends Spec Tire Deal With Pirelli

Dorna Communications

Pirelli and Dorna WSBK Organization have announced they will continue as the Official Tyre Supplier for all classes of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. This announcement means Pirelli will be the longest running control tyre supplier in history, as the contract is extended for two more seasons.

First signing in 2004, the technical partnership established by Pirelli with the World Superbike Championship is currently into its 14th consecutive season, and continues to impress. The single tire formula proposed by Pirelli was initially designed to reduce the overall costs of running the Championship whilst at the same time, increase competitiveness. This is achieved by offering riders and teams the same opportunities to compete for victory year after year, through a fair and identical tire supply for all.

Right from the outset, Pirelli, realized that the production bike derived series was a great development platform for its tires, therefore and decided to give the Championship production tires. Undoubtedly, this choice proved to be one of the best: based on the motto "We sell what we race, we race what we sell."

⚠️ Pirelli confirmed as official tyre supplier for MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for 2019 and 2020



📰 https://t.co/03B7pX9hll pic.twitter.com/Z3jrzEdFzu — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) September 28, 2017

This confirmation in the role of Sole Tyre Supplier demonstrates the passion and dedication that Pirelli has always played in motorsport, confirming an important feature of the Italian company's DNA. The commitment placed in the control tire championships however, has not deprived Pirelli of being leader also in open tire championships and competitions.

To remain faithful to the philosophy that has always characterized Pirelli's commitment and strategy in the FIM Superbike World Championship - to use production not prototype tires - Pirelli in 2013, became the first brand to abandon 16.5 inch sizes, introducing new 17” DIABLO™ Superbike tires, a size most commonly used by motorcyclists.

Giorgio Barbier, Racing Activities Director of Pirelli’s Business Unit Moto, said: "We are historically a strong sporty DNA brand. This year we celebrated 110 years of Motorsports activity, and this renewal is a strong sign of our continued business strategy that has enabled our company to establish itself as a benchmark in racing. First of all in the segment of racing and Supersport tyres, and then with great success in both development and sales across the range. The bond between Pirelli and the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has always been solid, over the years we have strongly contributed to the growth of this Championship and, at the same time, thanks to our participation we have succeeded in developing successful products which we have made available to all motorcyclists. Now we are thinking about the future, we will work together with Dorna on the growth of the Championship and especially with the new World Supersport 300 class, because today's young riders will be the future protagonists of tomorrow's World Superbike Championship."



Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial and Marketing director adds: “To have Pirelli on board for another two seasons is fantastic news for the Championship, and to reach the milestone of the longest running sole tire supplier really shows the strong relationship the two companies have. Providing all classes with such an important asset as tires is something we take seriously, and we believe Pirelli are the perfect company to continue with.”