World Superbike Motorland Aragon Photo Gallery

MotoAmerica/Matthew Miles

Chaz Davies took top honors in the second of two World Superbike races at Motorland Aragon in Spain, putting a stop to two-time and defending champ Jonathan Rea’s streak of early season victories. Despite the win (and a record lap in qualifying), Davies had a difficult weekend on his Ducati, missing most of opening practice on Friday and crashing out of Race 1 on Saturday while dueling with the Kawasaki-mounted Rea.

In World Supersport, American PJ Jacobsen won pole position for the second time this year but missed out on a victory in the crash-filled 16-lap race, which claimed returning reigning champion Kenan Sofuoglu. Jacobsen finished third on his factory MV Agusta behind the Yamahas of Lucas Mahais and Sheridan Morais, the former MotoAmerica racer having led most of the race only to come up 0.014 seconds short at the checkers.

Michael van der Mark, Pata Yamaha Official World Superbike (P5, P5): "For sure, we've made another step forward. In the end, I struggled with the front tire. We were on the softer front option and I think today with the wind it made it worse. I'm happy finishing fifth, and it was good to fight in the front group. We are making progress."

Tom Sykes, Kawasaki Racing Team (P3, P4): “We finished third and fourth on a tough weekend. This has been the first time in a long time I have been sick on a race weekend. On the bike, you can feel how your mind does not even run at the same speed as normal. I gave everything I had, but I am obviously not running at full capacity.”

Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati (DNF, P1): “Today, we suffered a bit with grip early on. Also, the wind was really strong. It kept pushing me away from corners, and in the last lap, I got caught by a gust going into Turn 5 and missed a backshift, going a bit wide, but we still managed to finish in front. We’re competitive but it’s still not enough, so we need to keep working to improve.”

Nicky Hayden, Red Bull Honda WorldSBK (P10, DNF): "We adjusted the bike a little bit this morning to help changes of direction, and the bike felt better. I got up to eighth at one point, but I was having issues with the clutch. It got worse every lap, up to the point when there was no way I could finish the race, so I had to come back to the pits. Things aren’t going our way at the moment."

Marco Melandri, Aruba.it Racing-Ducati (P2, P3): “Today, our bike was more competitive than in Race 1, and we were in contention for the win almost until the very end. I wanted to try to pull away with about eight laps to go, but unfortunately I almost crashed a couple of times, and after that, it would have been difficult to pass Rea and Davies. In the end, I couldn’t ask for more."

Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team (P1, P2): “I got to the front quite early, but I could not make a break because it was so windy on the straight. When Chaz came past, he had a little bit more pace and I upped my own pace to try and go with him. On the last lap, I fought for a win. Congratulations to Chaz because to come back from a big crash yesterday and win today was really impressive.”

Leon Camier, MV Agusta Reparto Corse (P11, P10): "We made some good improvements with the chassis again, but I was on the limit and there was nothing I could do. We also had some little problem in a couple of areas of the track, but this is the result of not having the full weekend to set up the bike. All in all, we did a good job, and even if this result is not so special, we will do better in Assen."

Alex Lowes, Pata Yamaha Official World Superbike (P4, P13): "I didn't get the shift quite right and missed the gear. I ran off and that was it, 20 seconds gone. I need to improve in the first few laps, but my race pace the second half of the race is good. I believe I could have been battling with the guys for the podium today. That's my goal for Assen: Keep consistent, keep working hard, and keep having fun."

Stefan Bradl, Red Bull Honda WorldSBK (P9, P12): "We tried a different setting from yesterday because we wanted to get better turn-in, and in the warm-up it felt good. We decided to keep it, because we need to make changes and see how the bike reacts, but unfortunately, it didn’t help us during the race. We made a poor choice, but it was the first time that we made some real adjustment to the chassis."

PJ Jacobsen, MV Agusta Reparto Corse (P3): "I am quite happy with the result today, as trouble with chattering kept me from fighting for first place. It’s a pleasure to get MV Agusta Reparto Corse its first podium this season because they work so hard and we all deserve this result. Thanks to my team for the job we have done today. I am looking forward to an even better result in Assen."