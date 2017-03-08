What Happens On and Off Track at the MOTUL Thai Round

Round two of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is right around the corner, and there are plenty of activities on and off track not to be missed at Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand.

​

As Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) heads to the circuit with 40 WorldSBK wins behind him but some strong rivals behind him too, the weekend ahead is set to be one filled with drama, excitement and edge of your seat racing. However it’s not only the action on the track you should be keeping up with, the Asian circuit will be holding some exciting events to keep you on your toes.

The WorldSBK Paddock Show continues to go from strength to strength and Thailand is no exception. With the introduction of the Saturday SuperShow, fans will continue to be offered the chance to see their favourite riders up close, and in a relaxed environment. Celebrating 30 years of WorldSBK, the excitement and thrill of the series is channelled right through the Paddock Show. Thailand will see the traditional Team Managers Show open the weekend, before the top WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders take to the stage in the evening , providing the inside line for Friday. Saturday’s SBK SuperShow will showcase the top riders in the Front Row Show and Meet ‘n’ Greet, as well as the opportunity to nab an autograph. On top of this you can now hear from the top nine riders in WorldSBK. Sunday will end with the ever popular Race Shows, giving you chance to hear firsthand how the incredible races went, as riders prepare to begin the European leg of their championship. With free access from any type of ticket, it won’t be one to miss.

Adding to the unique atmosphere WorldSBK provides, the SBK Festival is set to bring entertainment for all fans, of all ages. Involving the whole family, the special event will include MOTUL Stunt Shows, a Bike Expo Area and much more. Open all three days over the weekend and with access for everyone, it’s bound to draw in the crowds. Title and Round sponsor MOTUL are bringing back their ever popular Stunt Show, which can be seen from your grandstand seat. Stunt riders will be showing their skills on track on Saturday and Sunday, from 11.40am and 11.55am respectively. You’ll never have a minute without some bike action at the Chang International Circuit.

Want to find a way to show off your competitive streak? The Buriram United Go-Kart track will be open across the whole weekend from 10am, providing the perfect opportunity to showcase your hidden talent. Located by the entrance gate you won’t miss the sights and smells of the four-wheeled competition. If you’re feeling generous you can go and treat the winner of your race to a prize from the Buriram Castle Shopping Park, which is located near to the accreditation centre.

Chang International Circuit promises to be a Round full of on track racing action, and enough off track activities to ensure it’s a full and unforgettable weekend.