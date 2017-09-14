PORWorldSBK By The Numbers

Dorna Communications

230 – Jonathan Rea scored 230 points at Portimao. Among the current line-up of riders the closest one is Tom Sykes, with less than a half of Rea’s value (114).

65 – Eugene Laverty holds the record for most laps led in Portugal, 65 (he led two full races here). Next up are the works Kawasaki riders: Tom Sykes at 55 and Jonathan Rea at 49.

16 – Rea is the only rider who has raced in all the 16 WorldSBK races held here.

10 – The highest number of podium finishes for a rider here is 10, a record set by Jonathan Rea. No other rider has climbed on the podium more than five times here. The closest challenger of Rea’s record is Sylvain Guintoli at five.

10/3 – The fastest race lap was recorded by 10 different riders in Portugal, but only by three manufacturers (Ducati 8; Kawasaki 5; Aprilia 3).

9 – There are nine different winners from 16 races in Portugal.

4 – Leon Haslam is the only non-World Champion to have recorded four podiums at Portimao. All the other riders with four or more podiums here are World Champions (Rea 10; Guintoli 5; Biaggi and Sykes 4).

3 – Only one rider recorded more than one pole here, Tom Sykes with three (2012 to 2014).

3 – The double has been recorded only by three riders here: Troy Bayliss in 2008; Max Biaggi in 2010 and Jonathan Rea in 2015. They were all crowned champions the same season which saw them record the double in Portugal.

3 – No manufacturer has taken three straight wins around Portimao: Kawasaki is in the position to be the first ones to achieve this feat as they recorded the double with Rea in 2015.

2 – Yamaha is the only manufacturer to have recorded pole in consecutive years with two different riders in Portugal: in 2009 with Ben Spies and in 2010 with Cal Crutchlow.

1 – Reigning World Champion Jonathan Rea debuted in the WorldSBK championship in 2008 at Portimao, which was the last weekend of the season. He came from the World Supersport Championship, and recorded the third best time in qualifying on top of fourth in Race 1.

Manufacturer Notes

Aprilia is one of the three most successful manufacturers around Portimao, alongside Ducati and Kawasaki: all have won 4 times here. The amount of podium finishes Aprilia have secured are 10, the last one in 2015’s Race 2 which was a third position from Leon Haslam.

BMW won 2013’s race one in Portugal with Marco Melandri: that is also their only podium finish here.

Ducati shares the record of wins around Portimao with Kawasaki and Aprilia – four. However they edge out the opposition with podium placements: 13. Whereas the best opposition in this field comes from Honda and Aprilia, both with 10 podium finishes to their name. The last Ducati win here came in 2011 in Race 2, thanks to Carlos Checa.

Honda won the second race in Portugal thanks to Jonathan Rea, and proved to be very consistent in the hands of the reigning World Champion, as he was able to score eight of Honda’s 10 podiums here.

Kawasaki has stepped up as the most successful bike in Portugal in the most recent rounds: from 2008 to 2011 they were never able to secure a podium finish in Portimao. However in the last four weekends held at the track, they scored seven podiums and recorded four wins, sharing the top spot for wins at this track with Aprilia and Ducati.

Yamaha have won twice in Portugal: in 2009’s Race 1 with Ben Spies -in the weekend which gave the American the championship- and with Marco Melandri in Race 2’s 2011. 2011 is also the year of their last podium finish around the track: in the aforementioned Race 2, Laverty completed a 1-2, finishing one second behind Melandri, edging out Jonathan Rea for three tenths. Yamaha haven’t raced in Portugal since then.