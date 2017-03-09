Manufacturers Gearing Up At Buriram

DORNA COMMUNICATIONS

The best results for Aprilia at Buriram came two years ago, when Leon Haslam was second on two occasions behind Jonathan Rea, starting from the 2nd grid spot. Last year their best result was a ninth in both Races, recorded by De Angelis in Race 1 and Savadori in Race 2.

Last year BMW recorded their best results at Buriram, with two bikes in the top-10 in both races. Their best rider was Markus Reiterberger: 5th in Race 1 and 7th in Race 2.

Ducati recorded one podium finish here with Chaz Davies, a third last year. Ducati had three bikes in the points in both races last year and in 2015 all the Ducati riders (5) scored points in both races.

Honda recorded pole here last year with Michael van der Mark. The Dutchman was able to score a podium finish for the Japanese manufacturer in Race 1 (third).

Kawasaki have won all four races held in Buriram: last year their domination extended to a double 1-2 finish.

> Kawasaki also recorded the fastest race lap in all four races here and led all the laps run so far.

In both last year’s races, Yamaha’s best result was a sixth, scored by Alex Lowes in Race 1 and by Sylvain Guintoli in Race 2.

MV Agusta scored points in both races last year, with two 11th places by Camier.