Kawasaki Launch 2018 ZX-10RR Machine

WorldSBK

Taking Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) to his third consecutive MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, the ZX-10RR has had a very successful year and Kawasaki have launched the new green machine for next season.

Securing the WorldSBK Teams world championship with Kawasaki Racing Team at Magny-Cours, the ZX-10RR has also taken Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) to two victories this season, as well as Leon Haslam (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) to a podium finish, and there is no doubt it is a very strong machine.

Popular amongst riders and fans, Kawasaki have announced the updates to their bike will mainly be to the appearance of the machine; with the colour of the front forks and upper forks

Morohiro Ikoma, President of Kawasaki Motors Europe has said: "In the hands of our official riders Jonathan Rea and Tom Sykes, the ZX-10RR has secured pole positions, fastest laps, races wins and finally the achievement of a new Superbike World Championship title in its first year of production. For both teams and riders who are looking for a perfectly balanced set of performance and manageability, they find the ZX-10RR as its greatest ally."