FIM Superbike & Supersport World Championship Decisions of the SBK Commission

Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme

Regulation updates 2017

The Superbike Commission composed of Messrs Gregorio Lavilla (WorldSBK Sporting Director), Rezsö Bulcsu (FIM CCR Director), Takanao Tsubouchi (MSMA Representative); in the presence of Messrs Daniel Carrera (WorldSBK Executive Director), Paul Duparc and Scott Smart (FIM) in a meeting held in Motorland Aragon (ESP), April 1st, made the following changes to the 2017 MOTUL FIM Superbike & World Supersports Championship Regulations:

Sporting and Disciplinary Regulations

Slight changes have been carried out to the Sporting rules mainly to clarify which riders are allowed to participate in the Superpoles for the WorldSBK and Supersport classes. As a principle, it was clarified that riders over the 107% lap time recorded by fastest riders in Free Practices will not be allowed to participate in the Superpoles. However, such riders can participate in the warm up (in WorldSBK and Supersport) and be qualified for the race, provided they set a time below 107% of the fastest riders of their classes (in that case, they will be authorized to start the race from the back of the grid). In addition to the ban of scooters, it was also decided to ban the use of electric bicycles for track familiarization. A few changes have been decided for clarifying the start procedure. Taking into consideration that the WorldSBK Race Direction have many penalty options, the penalty points are no longer necessary. The SBK penalty points are now withdrawn from the list of penalties.

Technical Regulations

Various technical clarifications are to be implemented into the technical rules for 2017. These clarifications concern mainly the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship class, and will be inserted in the regulations for an immediate application.

The 2017 MOTUL FIM Superbike & World Supersport Championships Regulations will be available at FIM-LIVE.COM within the next two weeks.