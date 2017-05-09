Can Davies Slow Rea's Roll in Imola?

Dorna Communications

Set in the historic surroundings of Bologna which basks in racing history, the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship heads to the iconic Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola for Round Five. Fans are set to be treated to some stunning racing action with championship rivals already coming to blows, and fiery Italians ready to bring the fight.

It was Ducati vs Kawasaki at Assen, with Jonathan Rea (Kawasai Racing Team) and Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) coming to blows in Superpole Two and on track in Race One. As the drama from Assen rolls into Northern Italy, will we see a home hero or will Ducati’s domination continue?

With the last Italian victor around the Imola circuit being Michele Fabrizo in 2009, it will be a big ask for the nation to hit 100 WorldSBK victories this May. However it could be the turn of any one of the five Italian riders taking to the track for the Motul Italian Round to have their names in the history books, or we could yet again see an Italian manufacturer on the top step.

On the brink of securing the 100th victory for an Italian rider, Marco Melandri (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) heads for his homecoming for the first time since his return to the 2017 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship, but Imola is a circuit he has struggled around in the past. The question on everyone’s lips is can he secure the victory and take the glory with his home crowd. Starting his season off on a consistent run, the Italian rider has secured five podiums – at least one at every round - but is just a small step too far from fighting for the victory. With the home support behind him and on a bike which is clearly strong around Imola, Melandri could be a rider to keep an eye on.

Teammate Chaz Davies has had a rollercoaster start to his 2017 season and heads to a circuit at which he dominated at last year, which happens to be his teams home track. Securing two podiums and two DNFs over the last two rounds, the British rider will be hoping to recreate the form he found around Imola last season as he hunts down Rea in the championship standings.

One rider you can’t rule out of contention is the reigning world champion Jonathan Rea, who has had a near perfect record so far in 2017 and is a run that doesn’t look to be slowing down. With five victories to his name around Imola, Rea will be the man with the target on his back at the 4.9km circuit.

Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Racing Team) is continuing to battle against an illness which is has hampered the 2013 World Champion since MotorLand Aragon. The British rider has secured two victories at Imola in the past, with four pole positions alongside them, proving he has fast pace around the circuit in the past. Missing out on podium finishes in just two races so far this season, Sykes will no doubt be a tough one to shake off around the Italian circuit.

In only his second race with his new WorldSBK team, Rafaelle De Rosa (Althea BMW Racing Team) will be hoping to build on his pace from Assen last time out as the Italian finished in the points on just one occasion in The Netherlands. Taking time to adjust to his BMW S 1000 RR, the reigning European Superstock 1000 Champion heads to Imola with a strong knowledge of the circuit behind him. Standing on the podium in the STK1000 2016 race here, De Rosa may take a few by surprise with his pace around the circuit.

Another Italian who will be looking to perform well in front of his home crowd is Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia), as he was able to secure a top four finish in his WorldSBK debut in Italy last season. Returning to Assen from injury, Savadori put in a strong performance along the weekend, but has had a mixed start to the season with two top ten finishes so far. Making strong steps in The Netherlands indicate he could be up and fighting for the win – with a fourth position in Superpole Two.

Alex Lowes (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) and Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) are both on the brink of securing a podium finish, with the pair continuing to make adjustments on their Yamaha YZF-R1 machines that are getting them ever closer to the podium fight. Home heartbreak for van der Mark will no doubt motivate the Dutchman, as Lowes will hope to bounce back from a tough weekend which saw the British rider crash out of Race One.

Riccardo Russo (Guandalini Racing) will be taking on his home circuit for the first time on a WorldSBK machine and with a varied history around the circuit; will be looking to build on his pace so far from 2017. Taking the victory back in the 2012 European Superstock 600 series, Russo has since secured a top eight finish in WorldSSP and it will be interesting to see how he can get his Yamaha to run around the Imola circuit.

Stefan Bradl (Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team) left Assen with his best WorldSBK finish so far, as the German took sixth position in Race One last time out. Adding to this a top ten finish in the second race, and it seems Bradl is making progress onboard his Fireblade 1000RR SP2. However this will be his first visit to the Imola circuit, and renowned for its technical nature may be a tough ask for Bradl who is still undergoing technical issues with his new machine.

WorldSSP

Normal service was resumed in the FIM Supersport World Championship last time out in Round Four at the TT Circuit Assen, as Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) took a dominating victory under sunny Dutch skies, giving him his first points of 2017. Now the series looks to Italy as the paddock heads to Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, which is bound to add in new levels of drama for the field.

Back in 2016 we saw Sofuoglu take the victory in a restarted race around the tight and twisty circuit, where any small mistake can cost you big problems. This season Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) continues to lead the way in the championship standings following a second position finish last time out, despite a strong battle with Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda).

With four victories to his name around the historic circuit, Sofuoglu is the only rider on the grid to have won around in Imola in the WorldSSP class, meaning he will be the one to watch at the circuit. Following his victory last time out he is now 40 points behind Mahias in the championship standings, and once the Turkish rider builds up some momentum he is a hard force to be reckoned with, especially with the Kawasaki a proven strong manufacturer around the circuit.

Keeping up a strong level of consistency around Imola, French rider Mahias has had an impressive start to the season and appears to be strong around all circuits the series has visited so far in 2017. Racing around the iconic circuit back in 2015 in the WorldSSP series, Mahias was unable to finish the race meaning he has limited experience ahead of the weekend. Despite this, it won’t hinder the Yamaha rider and he’s bound to be up and fighting at the sharp end in Northern Italy.

Italian Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) secured a top six finish last time out, and heads to Italy with a strong fan base heading out to support him. Last season he finished in the top eight around Imola, and with his team-mate in strong form to help him the Italian could bring some of his fiery Italian spirit with him. Another Italian who won’t want to be sitting on the sidelines is the Australian winner Roberto Rolfo (Team Factory Vamag), and onboard an Aprilia he will have even more home support. Finishing in the points in each race so far, Rolfo has kept a consistent run this season but will be aiming to be closer to the podium at his home round.

Following a tough start to 2017, Jules Cluzel secured his first podium of the season in The Netherlands and heading to Imola – where he secured a second position in the series in 2015 – could his gremlins be behind him? The unpredictable nature of the championship has meant the Frenchman has struggled to get some consistent results on the board, however as he now sits in seventh position in the championship and only 36 points off the top of the table. Imola is a notoriously difficult circuit for riders, but Cluzel and his team will no doubt be pushing for another podium appearance in front of the Italian crowds.

WorldSSP300

As the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship continues on its debut season, the 36 riders now head to the technical circuit of Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola to take on the Italian passion. With 14 Italian riders on the grid, the crowd will certainly have something to shout about.

Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) leads the way, being the only rider to win a WorldSSP300 race so far following two stunning performances in the strong field. All eyes will be on the 21 year old following a win in front of his home fans last time out at TT Circuit Assen, despite riding with a sprained ankle. With limited knowledge around European circuits, Deroue heads to the taxing Italian circuit with confidence behind him on board his Ninja 300.

In a stunning display of strong moves and some risky overtakes, Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) sits in second position in the world championship standings, as he narrowly missed out on a podium finish last time out. Leading the way for many laps of the race, the Spaniard has proved he has the pace to be up and fighting for the victory, meaning it will be his chance to prove it around Imola. Team-mate Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) had a tough weekend in The Netherlands, but he will be looking to bring his pace from MotorLand Aragon back to Imola on his Yamaha machine.

Heading into his home round as leading Italian, Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) has a lot of expectation around him, but with the talent shown so far this shouldn’t faze the 19 year old. Putting on a strong performance around Assen, he will be fighting around the technical circuit with his Yamaha machine, which should be a good match to the tight and twisty circuit.

Giuseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing) will also be looking to be back up and fighting this time in front of his home crowd, as he showed competitive signs last time out around the iconic Assen circuit. Paolo Giacomini (Terra e Moto) is another Italian showing signs of being up and fighting, hoping Imola will produce some heroics for him.

Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) will be hoping to bounce back from a tough weekend at TT Circuit Assen and with experience around the technical Imola circuit, he will no doubt be one to keep an eye on as his fast pace improves onboard his Honda CBR500R.

STK1000

Renowned for its intense, close and dramatic racing, the European Superstock 1000 Championship heads to the momentous circuit of Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari di Imola, and we have seen two displays of stunning dominance so far. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing - Junior Team) leads the way heading into his home race following the opening performance at MotorLand Aragon, before Toprak Razgatlioglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) had his first taste of Prosecco in the second round.

With Imola a tough track to perfect, it will be an interesting round to see which riders can come out fighting for the victory and if anyone can take the fight to the chequered flag in the unpredictable series.

Remaining as the man with the target on his back, Rinaldi leads the way by seven points, but has had a tough time at his home circuit. Securing the best result of fifth back in the European Superstock 600 championship, Rinaldi will be looking to rectify this in front of his home fans. Unable to catch Razgatlioglu around TT Circuit Assen, his second position proved his pace at MotorLand was not a one off, and he is here to stay for the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) took his debut victory onboard the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing beast in The Netherlands, and following the mature ride should have the pace to continue fighting for the victory in the championship. One to watch around Imola, he took the victory back in 2015 in the European Superstock 600 class as well as a top five in STK1000 last season.

Keeping up his consistent run for 2017, Florian Marino (Pata Yamaha Official STK1000 Team) sits in third in the championship standings as the French rider looks to make that move onto the top step of the podium in the competitive class. The experienced rider secured a podium finish around the Italian circuit in the WorldSSP class back in 2014, and with the Yamaha a bike which traditionally struggles around the circuit, he will be one to keep an eye on.

Italian Roberto Tamburini (Pata Yamaha Official STK1000 Team) will have the added boost of his home crowd as the series heads to the Fifth Round of the season, and sitting in fourth in the championship he will be looking for that something extra to get him onto the podium. Despite riding injured following the crash which forced the first race to be restarted, Tamburini will be hoping to be back to full fitness in order to impress his home crowd.

Luca Vitali (Nuova M2 Racing) secured a top ten finished last time out at Assen, and will hope to put in a strong performance in front of his home fans. Sitting in seventh in the championship, Vitali will have the Latin support from his team and his fans meaning we may see some passion from the young rider.

In a positive end to the Acerbis Dutch Round, it was announced that Marvin Fritz (Bayer-Bikerbox Yamaichi) has left hospital following the crash which caused the opening race to be red flagged, as he makes a full recovery at home in Germany.