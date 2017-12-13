World Cup Glory Worth €350,000 To Germany Stars

Germany's players each net a bonus of €350,000 if they retain the World Cup in Russia next year.

Joachim Low led Die Mannschaft to their fourth world title in Brazil in 2014, as Mario Gotze's extra-time strike sealed a 1-0 win over Argentina in the final.

Bolstered by a new generation of fine talent, Germany and Low will look to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

If they fall at the final hurdle, a €200,000 runners-up windfall will be a crumb of comfort, while third-place would net €150,000.

The German Football Association's (DFB) bonus structure also accounts for €125,000 in the event of a semi-final berth and €75,000 for the quarters, following talks with a players' delegation led by Bayern Munich and national team goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "It's a big motivation for our players to become back-to-back World Cup winners for the first time in the history of German football.

"This would be an eternal title and is worthy of a special bonus. But we can sense that the challenge from a sporting point of view is the focal point for the team and not financial interest."

Germany will open their Group F campaign against Mexico in Moscow before taking on Sweden and South Korea in the round-robin phase.