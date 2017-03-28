Italy Can Be World Cup Surprise Package Says Giampiero Ventura

Italy coach Giampiero Ventura predicted that his side will be "the revelation of the World Cup" after they beat Netherlands 2-1 in a friendly.

The Azzurri fell behind at the Amsterdam Arena when Alessio Romagnoli deflected a cross into his own net but whole-hearted performances from the likes of Ciro Immobile and Marco Verratti ensured the visitors bounced back.

Eder rifled home an equaliser within seconds of Italy falling behind and Leonardo Bonucci was on hand to score a second after Marco Parolo's close-range header was saved.

Ventura, whose side are now unbeaten in their last seven matches, told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Winning tonight was important for the image that we're trying to build and the mentality that we're developing.

"We showed the team spirit, the ability to fight and to suffer, and we got the result.

"This victory helps us to rise in the rankings as well. I am sure that this is a group that is growing.

"This is a team that will be the revelation of the World Cup in Russia if we get there."

Ventura reserved particular praise for midfielder Verratti, who built on his match-winning performance in Italy's 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania with another commanding display.

"Verratti's performance is what happens when we can express ourselves," said Ventura. "I'm satisfied with his efforts.

"He had a big game against Albania and when we play well he is able to make the difference."