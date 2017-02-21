Wayne Rooney is Back in Training Ahead of Saint-Etienne Clash
Ahead of a Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne and the EFL Cup final, Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is back in training.
OMNISPORT
Wayne Rooney has returned to training ahead of Manchester United's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne on Wednesday.
The United captain has been out with what manager Jose Mourinho described as "a small muscular injury", missing the last-32 first leg against the Ligue 1 side as well as an FA Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.
Mourinho had suggested Rooney would not be available to face Saint-Etienne as he had not trained with the first team, while he remains a doubt for the EFL Cup final against Southampton on Sunday.
But the England international was back in training on Tuesday, working with nine others - including Chris Smalling, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - away from the main group.
United lead Saint-Etienne 3-0 after the first leg at Old Trafford, where Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick.