Full Europa League Draw Results

The Europa League group stage draw was conducted in Monaco on Friday as Arsenal, Chelsea, AC Milan and more discovered their opponents.

The 48 qualified clubs will compete over six matchdays from September to December.

Here is the draw in full:

Group A: Bayer Leverkusen, Ludogorets, FC Zurich, AEK Larnaca

Group B: Salzburg, Celtic, RB Leipzig, Rosenborg

Group C: Zenit St Petersburg, Copenhagen, Bordeaux, Slavia Prague

Group D: Anderlecht, Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, Spartak Trnava

Group E: Arsenal, Sporting CP, Qarabag, Vorskla

Group F: Olympiacos, AC Milan, Real Betis, Dudelange

Group G: Villarreal, Rapid Vienna, Spartak Moscow, Rangers

Group H: Lazio, Marseille, Eintracht Frankfurt, Apollon Limassol

Group I: Besiktas, Genk, Malmo, Sarpsborg

Group J: Sevilla, Krasnodar, Standard Liege, Akhisar

Group K: Dinamo Kiev, Astana, Rennes, Jablonec

Group L: Chelsea, PAOK, BATE, Vidi