Ajax Field Youngest Ever Team in a Major European Final

OMNISPORT

Ajax coach Peter Bosz named the youngest-ever starting XI in a major European final as the Eredivisie giants fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League showpiece in Stockholm.

The Amsterdammers included teenagers Matthijs de Ligt and Kasper Dolberg in their line-up, with players such as Andre Onana, Davinson Sanchez, Jairo Riedewald and Bertrand Traore all 21 or younger.

3 - Last three teams to feature at least four u21 players in a major European cup final:

- Ajax (1987)

- Ajax (1996)

- Ajax (2017).

Style. pic.twitter.com/GuWSEFOBvs — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 24, 2017

Danish midfielder Lasse Schone was the only player in the Ajax XI to have already passed the 30-year mark.

There were few surprises in Jose Mourinho's United line-up with Marcus Rashford starting up front, flanked by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata, while captain Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all sat on the bench.

Daley Blind featured from the start in defence, taking on his boyhood club in their first European final since 1996.

Ajax doing it the only way they know how. ⚪️🔴



Academy player in every XI since 1981 ✅

Youngest team in UEL final history ✅

17-year-old CB ✅ pic.twitter.com/Go5IYdvyty — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2017

Sergio Romero received the nod between the sticks as expected, with the Argentine deputising for first-choice goalkeeper David de Gea throughout the Europa League season.



Line-ups in full:

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Sanchez, De Ligt, Riedewald; Klaassen, Schone, Ziyech; Traore Dolberg, Younes

Manchester United: Romero; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera, Fellaini; Mata, Rashford, Mkhitaryan