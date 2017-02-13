Thiago Silva Out of PSG v Barcelona

OMNSIPORT

Thiago Silva has not been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 18-man squad to face Barcelona at Parc des Princes in the Champions League after failing to recover from a calf injury.

The Brazil international is currently suffering from a problem in his left calf, which left him on the sidelines against Bordeaux at the weekend.

Silva was unable to train with his team-mates on Monday, just 24 hours before the first leg of the Champions League last-16 showdown.

As well as the defender, PSG will also be without fellow Brazilian Thiago Motta for one of the biggest tests of the 2016-17 season so far.

Confirmed. Paris captain Thiago Silva (muscle) ruled out of #UCL round of 16 opener against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/4gcOdUXjUf — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2017

The French side host Barca in Tuesday's first leg, and will be keen for a positive result to take to Camp Nou on March 8 for the decider.

A positive Champions League campaign is also vital for Emery, who has struggled domestically since taking over from Laurent Blanc at the PSG helm.

Runaway Ligue 1 champions for the last four seasons, PSG currently find themselves in a three-way tussle for the title with Monaco and Nice, the former leading the Parisians by three points after 25 games.

In Europe, meanwhile, the side have struggled to replicate their astounding domestic form.

PSG have made it as far as the Champions League quarter-finals for four consecutive terms, but the last four remained a bridge too far under Blanc and predecessor Carlo Ancelotti.