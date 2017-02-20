Leonardo Jardim Won't Change Style Against Manchester City

OMNISPORT

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is adamant the Ligue 1 leaders will not change their style of play for the upcoming Champions League tie with Manchester City.

Jardim's charges have been in sensational form domestically this season, scoring 76 goals in their 26 league matches which has given them a three-point advantage at the summit.

Despite their attacking flair Monaco head into the last-16 clash with City as underdogs, but Jardim will not approach the game any differently.

"It does not matter who you play against, Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham, Manchester City, whoever," Jardim said at a news conference.

"It is in our DNA to play the way we play.

"This will be our 11th game [in the competition]. We played four qualifiers, six in the group stage and we have always played the same way.

"City are strong in the transition, they have five forwards at some point when they pour forward. They are good defensively too, but we need to create difficulties for them and put them under pressure. We have watched them in their past five or six games.

"I am very realistic. The two teams love to play football and have technical players. The two coaching staffs work well. But in other respects we cannot compare the teams, such as in their respective transfer market weight."

Monaco saw off English opponents in 2014-15 when they eliminated Arsenal, but Jardim was quick to stress they are a completely different team now.

"We have changed a lot of players over the last three seasons and we are here in the last-16 again," he added.

"That is great because it shows that with all the changes we're still able to play at the top level.

"We have only two or three players left from the team that took on Arsenal a couple of years ago and we have got a project here with young players who are proving themselves."