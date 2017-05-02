Cristiano Ronaldo 'Unique' But Zinedine Zidane Hails Complete Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick left Zinedine Zidane in the familiar position of searching for superlatives to describe Real Madrid's talisman, but the head coach was also keen to praise a superb collective showing in Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo headed the opening goal after 10 minutes and fired home an emphatic second 17 minutes from time, before claiming the matchball as Atletico pressed for a route back into the semi-final tie.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner downed Bayern Munch with a treble in the previous round and now has seven Champions League hat-tricks to his name, apparently rendering next week's return at the Vicente Calderon a formality.

"Cristiano is a goalscorer. He's unique," said Zidane.

50 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored his 50th Champions League knockout goal, the first player to reach this milestone. Landmark. pic.twitter.com/E36aPcT6w8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 2, 2017

"All the players were brilliant. One lad comes off and another one comes on and plays a great game.

"We knew what we had to do from the off and we played the game we wanted to."

Zidane singled out playmaker Isco for praise – the Spain international taking his excellent form from recent LaLiga wins over Sporting Gijon and Deportivo La Coruna onto the big stage as his boss reshaped the European champions' forward line in the injury-enforced absence of Gareth Bale.

"Isco played as a number 10 and was fantastic. We then had width with [Lucas] Vazquez and [Marco] Asensio when they came on," said Zidane, who does not want to take progression to back-to-back finals for granted.

"In a defensive sense we were brilliant too. I'm very happy with everyone's work.

Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in every single on of their Champions League games this season.



31 goals in 11 games. 😳 pic.twitter.com/VGVU6vUyxP — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 3, 2017

"When you look at the game and the scoreline it means we played a great game. We still have the second leg. We will have to work hard and fight for it. We will suffer at their place for sure.

"We're content, very happy and we can enjoy it, but we still have a long way to go in the Champions League and LaLiga.

"I don't think that we're euphoric and imagining ourselves in the final. There's no such thing as an easy game and we need to play a perfect game at their place in order to go through."

Zidane added: "I'm lucky to have these players. We try to play our football and enjoy ourselves. It works because we have great players with great attitudes."