Ronaldo Asks For "Unconditional Support" From Real Madrid Fans

Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo send a message to Real Madrid supporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League visit from PSG

 

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Real Madrid fans to give their "unconditional support" to the team when Paris Saint-Germain visit the Santiago Bernabeu in Wednesday's eagerly anticipated Champions League clash.

Madrid's ambition of securing a third consecutive European title faces a stern challenge against Unai Emery's swashbuckling Ligue 1 leaders.

Zinedine Zidane's men have faltered in their LaLiga defence, leading to a sometimes toxic atmosphere on their own patch, with French striker Karim Benzema the latest target for the most virulent abuse from the stands.

Despite being Madrid's all-time record goalscorer and a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has also felt the wrath of the Bernabeu boo-boys in his time and insists there will be no time for such sentiments as his team-mates seek to derail PSG's all-star attack of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

"On Wednesday we have a very, very important match against a great team," the 33-year-old said in a video message posted on the club's Twitter page.

"What me and the team are asking for is your unconditional support like always and together we will be much stronger."

