Robert Lewandowski Misses Bayern Munich Training Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Robert Lewandowski was unable to train with his Bayern Munich colleagues on Monday as the striker tries to recover from a shoulder injury in time to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti suggested after Lewandowski scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 Klassiker victory against Borussia Dortmund that Lewandowski would be fit for the first leg at the Allianz Arena.

But the Poland international - who has hit seven goals in eight Champions League games this season - could not work with the group on Monday and instead trained alone, although Manuel Neuer continued his recovery from foot surgery with involvement in the session.

Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga over the past 6 seasons:



11/12: 22 ⚽️

12/13: 24 ⚽️

13/14: 20 ⚽️

14/15: 17 ⚽️

15/16: 30 ⚽️

16/17: 26 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/aPCYori5Ln — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 8, 2017

Thomas Muller also trained with his Bayern colleagues and the attacker is expected to be available to face Madrid, with excitement growing at the Bundesliga leaders ahead of the clash.

"We are well prepared," said Muller. "I participated in the normal training and this is a good sign.

"We are full of self-confidence. This is a huge game in Europe with two top teams. Of course the anticipation is great.

"You also notice it in the environment, not only in the media, but also when you meet friends or acquaintances in Munich. Everyone is talking about the game."

Bayern will be without centre-back Mats Hummels for the Madrid game as the Germany international has suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle.