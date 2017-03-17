Real Madrid To Face Bayern Munich In Champions League Last Eight

GOAL

Reigning champions Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich while Barcelona have drawn Juventus in the Champions League quarter-final draw.

Leicester City, meanwhile, will face Atletico Madrid in a daunting tie for Craig Shakespeare's Premier League champions, while Borussia Dortmund will take on Manchester City's conquerors AS Monaco.

Real progressed to the quarter-finals by virtue of a straightforward aggregate victory over Napoli, but they will have their work cut out against the German giants, who thumped Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate, winning each game 5-1.

Barca may feel that this is their year after a quite staggering victory over PSG; the Catalan club recovered from a 4-0 defeat in the first leg, prior to their amazing 6-1 win at Camp Nou.

Juventus, meanwhile, beat FC Porto 3-0 on aggregate to progress, while Leicester defeated Sevilla over two legs in one of the most historic victories in the Foxes' history.

Atletico, though, present a quite different threat, as they look to again reach the Champions League final. Diego SImeone's men reached the showpiece game in both 2014 and 2016, and defeated Bayer Leverkusen to reach this stage.