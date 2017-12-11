Real Madrid Face PSG And Chelsea Drawn With Barcelona In Champions League Last 16

Two-time defending champions Real Madrid will face big-spending Paris Saint-Germain in the standout tie of the Champions League last 16.

Madrid were a daunting prospect in Monday's draw after finishing second in Group H behind Tottenham, and it is PSG who have pulled the short straw.

The two-legged ties will see Neymar renew his rivalry with Real Madrid, the former Barcelona striker having scored three times against them during his time in LaLiga.

Neymar will also be keen to get the better of Cristiano Ronaldo as he looks to show he has the ability to challenge for future Ballon d'Or honours.

Worringly for Unai Emery – who has never won in his 10 matches at Santiago Bernabeu – PSG have failed to win any of their previous three meetings with Los Blancos, failing to score in the past two ties.

Another key tie will see Chelsea and Barcelona lock horns once again, the two sides have played each other 10 times in the knockout stages – a record only eclipsed by Bayern Munich and Real Madrid (16).

For the first time in European competition Juventus will meet Tottenham, while there will be a battle of recent Europa League winners when Sevilla take on current champions Manchester United.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City face Basel over two legs, while Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were drawn with Porto.

A Bayern Munich side reinvigorated under Jupp Heynckes will have to overcome a tricky test against Besiktas, and the final tie sees Shakhtar Donetsk meet Roma.