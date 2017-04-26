Monaco Capable of Beating Juventus, Says Kamil Glik

OMNISPORT

Monaco defender Kamil Glik is confident that his side can shock Juventus and reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2004.

Leonardo Jardim's side have been one of the surprise teams of the tournament this season and have overcome Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund already in the knockout phase.

The Ligue 1 leaders face their sternest test yet in the last four against a Juve side who beat Barcelona 3-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals to keep their own hopes of a treble alive.

Although he concedes that the tie will be tough, Glik, who joined Monaco from the Old Lady's arch rivals Torino, says the Ligue 1 side are under no pressure and have every chance of springing another surprise.

"It will not be easy but there's no pressure on us," he told Tuttosport.

"I think every team was hoping to draw Monaco, but look how far we've come. I believe we can get to the final. We'll try to surprise everyone again."

Glik will be tasked with stopping the formidable attacking duo of Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain across the two legs, with Juve's Argentina international forwards having scored 46 goals between them in all competitions this term.

The former Torino captain acknowledges their ability but is determined to keep them nullified.

"Dybala and Higuain are very important and we will try to contain them," he said.

History, however, doesn't favor the Poland international ahead of the semi-final doubleheader. During his time in Italy Glik faced Juventus on 10 occasions, winning once and losing nine times.

Now he has a chance to enact revenge on the Turin giants when Monaco host Allegri's men on May 3 before traveling to Italy for the return leg on May 9.