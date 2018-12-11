Español
Keep beIN
UEFA Champions League

Lucas Rescues Tottenham With Late Goal Against Barcelona

Lucas Moura's late equalizer at the Camp Nou secured Tottenham's passage to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Getty Images

Lucas Moura came to Tottenham's rescue with a late equaliser to secure a dramatic 1-1 draw at Barcelona which sent them through to the Champions League last 16 at the expense of Inter.

Mauricio Pochettino's men needed to at least match Inter's result at home to PSV and they looked to be heading into the Europa League, but Lucas struck five minutes from time to turn the situation on its head and send Spurs through as Group B's other match also ended 1-1.

 

In a week which he has been accused of turning up late to training, Ousmane Dembele seemed switched on earlier than anyone else with his seventh-minute opener.

Spurs crafted a host of chances after the break and, just when it looked as though they were never going to find a way past Jasper Cillessen, Lucas – a 71st-minute replacement for Son Heung-min – found the net to complete a great escape.

UEFA Champions League Barcelona Tottenham Lucas Moura
Previous Guerreiro Brace Gives Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Win Ov
Read
Guerreiro Brace Gives Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Win Over AS Monaco To Snatch Top Spot
Next Simeone's Men Miss Out On Top Spot As Atletico Mad
Read
Simeone's Men Miss Out On Top Spot As Atletico Madrid And Club Brugge Settle For Scoreless Draw