UEFA Champions League

Lewandowski Brace As Bayern Munich Beat AEK Athens

A Robert Lewandowski brace leads Bayern Munich to a 2-0 Champions League win over AEK Athens

Bayern Munich are within touching distance of the Champions League knockout stages after a Robert Lewandowski double secured a routine 2-0 Group E win over AEK Athens on Wednesday.

 

Benfica's draw with Ajax in the group's other game means that Niko Kovac's side have opened up a two-point lead at the summit and know that a point against the Portuguese side in three weeks' time will cement their place in the last 16.

Kovac has been under pressure this week after a disappointing 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Freiburg on Saturday, but he will be relieved that his side came through this clash unscathed.

 

They were far from their best against Marinos Ouzounidis' side – who now have no chance of progressing – and were indebted to Lewandoswki's 31st-minute penalty and smart finish in the second half to claim all three points.

