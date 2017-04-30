Jose Gimenez Set to Miss Champions League Semi-Final

OMNISPORT

Jose Gimenez is set to miss both legs of Atletico Madrid's Champions League semi-final against rivals Real Madrid after the club confirmed he has suffered an adductor injury.

The Uruguay international was taken off in the second half of Atletico's 5-0 LaLiga win over Las Palmas on Saturday and sent for tests on the problem.

Atletico say Gimenez has hamstring injury [joining Juanfran and Vrsaljko on injury list]. So maybe Thomas Partey at RB at Bernabeu on Tues. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 29, 2017

The club have announced the following day he has suffered a grade two adductor strain in his left leg and will face "physiotherapy and rehabilitation treatment" to help him recover.

He is certain to miss Tuesday's first leg at Santiago Bernabeu and is highly unlikely to be available for the return fixture at Vicente Calderon on May 10.