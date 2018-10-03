"It's Not A Crisis": Modric Remaining Optimistic About Real Madrid

Luka Modric denied Real Madrid are in crisis following their shock 1-0 loss to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

Madrid succumbed to a second-minute goal from Nikola Vlasic on Tuesday as the holders crashed to a second defeat in three games.

Casemiro, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz all hit the woodwork for Madrid, who failed to score for the third successive match in all competitions for the first time since January 2007.

Pressure is mounting on head coach Julen Lopetegui but Modric is adamant Madrid will arrest their slump.

"It's not a crisis but we haven't been performing the way we should," said Modric, who started on the bench. "No doubt, we'll get back to winning ways.

MADRID ON WORST SCORING SKID FOR 11 YEARS

"As for tonight, CSKA showed they are very well organised and have really good players.

"They used their chance, we didn't use ours."

Madrid, who drew 0-0 against city rivals Atletico in LaLiga last time out having been outclassed by Sevilla 3-0, travel to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday.