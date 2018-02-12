Real Madrid vice-captain Marcelo dismissed claims that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at the club.

Ronaldo, 33, returned to form ahead of the blockbuster Champions League showdown against Paris Saint-Germain with a hat-trick as struggling LaLiga holders Madrid trounced Real Sociedad 5-2 on Saturday.

However, there has been rumours of discontent, with suggestions of a possible switch to PSG, allowing former Barcelona forward Neymar to move in the opposite direction.

Asked about Ronaldo and the reports of his unhappiness at the Santiago Bernabeu, Marcelo told Esporte Interativo: "I don't think there is any truth to that, as if he was unhappy then he wouldn't be here.

"He does everything to help the team. He's a mature guy, who has a very strong squad around him at Real Madrid.

"I don't think he's unhappy. The world knows what he is capable of doing, just look at his history with the club.

"I don't think he can be dissatisfied."

Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season, including 11 in 18 in LaLiga.