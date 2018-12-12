Bayern Munich secured top spot in Champions League Group E despite letting victory slip away in injury time in an incredible 3-3 draw at Ajax.

Ajax went into Wednesday's clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA needing a win to leapfrog Bayern, who went ahead through Robert Lewandowski in the 13th minute.

Ajax can't handle Bayern's press and Kingsley Coman gives Bayern the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/JXMfuQ7lDd — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 12, 2018

Dusan Tadic levelled just past the hour mark to set in motion an incredible second half, Ajax's Maximilian Wober and Bayern's Thomas Muller both shown straight red cards before a clumsy Jerome Boateng challenge gave Ajax an 82nd-minute penalty that Tadic converted.

Thomas Muller is sent off and both sides are playing with 10 men



Watch the finish for FREE on #BRLive ➡️ https://t.co/blZPaTwj5I pic.twitter.com/U2adbz33gw — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) December 12, 2018

However, Lewandowski levelled from the spot after Nicolas Tagliafico brought down Thiago Alcantara and Kingsley Coman – in his third game back from injury – bent in what looked to be a 90th-minute winner, only for a Niklas Sule own goal five minutes later to at least give Ajax a share of the spoils.