Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco and Juventus vs. Barcelona in Numbers

1 /10 11 - Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has hit 11 goals in this season's Champions League, his best return in the competition since 2011-12, when he finished with 14.

2 /10 4 - Juventus have won four games in a row in the Champions League and the only other team remaining unbeaten in the tournament is Real Madrid.

3 /10 351 - Sevilla’s Nico Pareja was the last player to score against Juventus, who have not conceded a goal in the Champions League since November, 351 minutes of action ago.

4 /10 2 - Gonzalo Higuain's record in the knockout rounds of the Champions League is poor - he has scored just two goals in 22 Champions League knockout games compared to 13 goals in 38 group matches.

5 /10 4 - The four penalties awarded to Barcelona in this season's Champions League is more than any other team, with Juventus having won three.

6 /10 1 - Borussia Dortmund have lost once in the Champions League this season (W5, D2, that solitary defeat coming away against Benfica in the first leg of the last 16).

7 /10 7 - However, in the knockout rounds Dortmund have not got a great record, having lost seven of their last 10 games in the Champions League latter stages (W3).

8 /10 7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick in his last Champions League appearance against Benfica to take his tally to seven for the season in the tournament.

9 /10 8 - Radamel Falcao has scored eight goals in the Champions League, despite the Colombian striker having started only 11 matches in the competition.