Borussia Dortmund vs. Monaco and Juventus vs. Barcelona in Numbers

-
1/10
11 - Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has hit 11 goals in this season's Champions League, his best return in the competition since 2011-12, when he finished with 14.
-
2/10
4 - Juventus have won four games in a row in the Champions League and the only other team remaining unbeaten in the tournament is Real Madrid.
-
3/10
351 - Sevilla’s Nico Pareja was the last player to score against Juventus, who have not conceded a goal in the Champions League since November, 351 minutes of action ago.
-
4/10
2 - Gonzalo Higuain's record in the knockout rounds of the Champions League is poor - he has scored just two goals in 22 Champions League knockout games compared to 13 goals in 38 group matches.
-
5/10
4 - The four penalties awarded to Barcelona in this season's Champions League is more than any other team, with Juventus having won three.
-
6/10
1 - Borussia Dortmund have lost once in the Champions League this season (W5, D2, that solitary defeat coming away against Benfica in the first leg of the last 16).
-
7/10
7 - However, in the knockout rounds Dortmund have not got a great record, having lost seven of their last 10 games in the Champions League latter stages (W3).
-
8/10
7 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a hat-trick in his last Champions League appearance against Benfica to take his tally to seven for the season in the tournament.
-
9/10
8 - Radamel Falcao has scored eight goals in the Champions League, despite the Colombian striker having started only 11 matches in the competition.
-
10/10
13 - Monaco have conceded 13 goals in the Champions League this season, which is more than any other team that has made it through to the quarter-finals.