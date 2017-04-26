Sharapova: I've been waiting for this moment for a long time.

OMNISPORT

Maria Sharapova described her return to action following a doping ban as "the best feeling in the world" after the Russian earned a straight-sets first-round win at the Stuttgart Open.

The five-time grand slam champion, in her first match back since a 15-month suspension for taking the banned steroid meldonium, overcame Roberta Vinci 7-5 6-3 on Wednesday.

Vinci had been one of many in the game to criticise the decision to hand Sharapova a wildcard entry in Germany, but the 30-year-old was just delighted to be back on the world stage.

"It's the best feeling in the world," she said in her on-court interview. "Those first few seconds before you enter the arena – it's been a stage of mine since I was a young girl and to know that I'd be walking back on it was really special. I've been waiting for this moment for a long time.

"I spent a long time without hitting any balls. I didn't know when I would be back. I went to school for a little bit, I grew my business and had a normal life. I put the racquet away for a little bit.

"I felt I had to grow as a person and I think I've done that.

"This is what I've done for so long. I'm a competitor, that's when I'm at my best."

Next up for Sharapova is a meeting with compatriot Ekaterina Makarova, when she can likely expect another capacity crowd as she remains a major draw in the women's game.

Sharapova – who will learn on May 16 whether she will be given a wildcard for the French Open, which she has won twice – added of her round-two opponent: "She's a lefty, but no matter who I play it is important for me to play points, play games, play sets. It's a journey and this is just the start."