Zarina Diyas Through In Zhengzhou But Kurumi Nara Out

Zarina Diyas booked a meeting with top seed Peng Shuai at the Biyuan Zhengzhou Women's Tennis Open on Thursday, as Kurumi Nara made a second-round exit.

Kazakhstan's Diyas was a 6-2 6-4 winner over Shiho Akita of Japan, but is likely to face a much tougher test against Peng. Neither player has dropped a set in the tournament so far.

Zarina Diyas has now won 12 consecutive sets. Maybe she is on her way back. — Brooks (@brooksandtennis) April 18, 2017

Sixth seed Nara retired from her match with South Korea's Jang Su-jeong when trailing 7-5 4-0.

However, there was better news for the two other seeds in action on Thursday.

Duan Ying-Ying came from a set down to beat Arina Rodionova in a deciding tie-break, while Zheng Saisai overcame Sabina Sharipova to earn a quarter-final tie against Nao Hibino.