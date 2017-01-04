Venus Williams Withdraws From ASB Classic

Venus Williams has been forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic due to an arm injury.

The seven-time grand slam singles champion's schedule had been badly affected by the weather in Auckland, and she had been due to play twice on Wednesday.

Although she seemed in little bother in beating Jade Lewis 7-6 (7-2) 6-2, Williams was deemed unfit to take on Naomi Osaka in her second-round match.

Thank you to all my fans in New Zealand 4 yr ❤️and support! I ❤️ you all. sorry I couldn't win it for u this year. pic.twitter.com/3B33f4Nj4X — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) January 4, 2017

"I love this tournament and I'm really sad that I have to withdraw, but I'm happy to have had the opportunity to be here again this year," Williams said in a statement.

The injury to Venus capped a frustrating day for the Williams family, with Serena also eliminated on Wednesday, going down 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to Madison Brengle.