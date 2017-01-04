Tennis
Venus Williams Withdraws From ASB Classic

The seven-time grand slam singles champion's schedule had been badly affected by the weather in Auckland.

Venus Williams has been forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic due to an arm injury.

The seven-time grand slam singles champion's schedule had been badly affected by the weather in Auckland, and she had been due to play twice on Wednesday.

Although she seemed in little bother in beating Jade Lewis 7-6 (7-2) 6-2, Williams was deemed unfit to take on Naomi Osaka in her second-round match.

"I love this tournament and I'm really sad that I have to withdraw, but I'm happy to have had the opportunity to be here again this year," Williams said in a statement.

The injury to Venus capped a frustrating day for the Williams family, with Serena also eliminated on Wednesday, going down 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 to Madison Brengle.

 
