Venus Williams Edges Past Coco Vandeweghe And Into Final

Venus Williams moved into her first grand slam final since 2009 with a hard-fought win over Coco Vandeweghe at the Australian Open.

The seven-time major champion had to battle against Vandeweghe in their all-American semi-final, winning 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

Williams' win in two hours, 25 minutes saw her advance to a 15th major final and second in Melbourne, having been runner-up in 2003.

World number 35 Vandeweghe enjoyed a stunning run, beating Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza on her way to a first grand slam semi-final.

But she let momentum slip after winning a tight first set, and her wasted chances proved costly.

Williams took the opportunity presented to get back into the match, keeping on track a potential final against sister Serena.

However, the 36-year-old seemed to make the more nervous start of the pair and six unforced errors in the opening game saw her drop serve.

A running cross-court forehand winner by Williams set up a break back point in the next game, and it was handed to her by a Vandeweghe double fault.

Both players held serve relatively comfortably for the rest of the set, only for the first five points of the tie-break to go the way of the receiver.

Vandeweghe's power helped her to a 6-2 lead, the set won when the 13th-seeded Williams sent a backhand return well long.

Venus Williams reached her first Grand Slam final in 1997.



She is into a Grand Slam final in 2017. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 26, 2017

However, Williams won 10 straight points early in the second set as Vandeweghe lost her way.

Williams broke again for 4-1, through back-to-back Vandeweghe double faults, to force a deciding set.

She carried that form into the third set, breaking in the opening game when Vandeweghe sent a backhand into the net.

Williams recovered from 15-40 to hold for 2-0 as Vandeweghe tried desperately to snatch back the momentum, but the veteran served impressively before closing out her win with another break when her opponent sent a forehand long.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Williams [13] bt Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Williams – 30/35

Vandeweghe – 37/50

ACES

Williams – 11

Vandeweghe – 10

BREAK POINTS WON

Williams – 4/8

Vandeweghe – 1/13

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Williams – 57

Vandeweghe – 54

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Williams – 77/43

Vandeweghe – 76/40

TOTAL POINTS

Williams – 106

Vandeweghe – 96