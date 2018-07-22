Tiger And Serena Will Talk Through Open Disappointment

Tiger Woods revealed he would likely talk through his Open Championship disappointment with tennis legend Serena Williams.

The 14-time major champion soared to the summit of the leaderboard at Carnoustie on Sunday before falling away and finishing three strokes behind playing partner Francesco Molinari.

Having failed to capitalise on a strong position, Woods suggested a chat with Williams - who lost this month's Wimbledon final to Angelique Kerber after her return from giving birth to her first child - might help him get some perspective.

"Serena and I are good friends," said the 42-year-old, whose last major triumph came back in 2008.

"I'm sure she'll probably call me and talk to me about it because you've got to put things in perspective. She just had a baby and lost the Wimbledon finals. Just keep it in perspective, and the same thing with me."

"I know that it's going to sting for a little bit here, but given where I was to where I'm at now, blessed."

On Saturday, Woods' 66 was his best major round in seven years, which put him in the hunt. But three dropped shots across the 11th and 12th holes on Sunday cost him dearly.