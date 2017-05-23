Suarez Navarro and Stosur set up Strasbourg showdown.

Suarez Navarro and Sam Stosur to Meet in Strasbourg Quarter-Final
The next obstacle in Sam Stosur's bid to regain her Internationaux de Strasbourg title is Carla Suarez Navarro, after their pair booked a quarter-final clash with wins on Tuesday.
Stosur claimed the crown two years ago and, after seeing off Ying-Ying Duan in her first-round match, had few problems in disposing of Madison Brengle 6-0 6-1.
Her last-eight opponent will be fourth seed Suarez Navarro, who overcame Christina McHale 6-4 6-1.
Kristyna Pliskova and Shuai Peng also sealed their quarter-final berths thanks to respective wins over Monica Puig and Amandine Hesse.
Meanwhile, at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup, defending champion Kiki Bertens got her 2017 campaign off to a flying start with a 6-2 6-1 romp against Katharina Gerlach.
She will now meet Annika Beck in the second round, after the German saw off compatriot Lena Rueffer 6-3 6-3.
Alison Riske and Sorana Cirstea were the first women to seal their quarter-final places after wins over Kirsten Flipkens and Varvara Lepchenko respectively, while Carina Witthoeft, Yaroslava Shvedova, Laura Siegemund and Yulia Putintseva were winners in the first round.