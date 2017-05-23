Suarez Navarro and Stosur set up Strasbourg showdown.

OMNISPORT

The next obstacle in Sam Stosur's bid to regain her Internationaux de Strasbourg title is Carla Suarez Navarro, after their pair booked a quarter-final clash with wins on Tuesday.

Stosur claimed the crown two years ago and, after seeing off Ying-Ying Duan in her first-round match, had few problems in disposing of Madison Brengle 6-0 6-1.

Her last-eight opponent will be fourth seed Suarez Navarro, who overcame Christina McHale 6-4 6-1.

Kristyna Pliskova and Shuai Peng also sealed their quarter-final berths thanks to respective wins over Monica Puig and Amandine Hesse.

Meanwhile, at the Nurnberger Versicherungscup, defending champion Kiki Bertens got her 2017 campaign off to a flying start with a 6-2 6-1 romp against Katharina Gerlach.

She will now meet Annika Beck in the second round, after the German saw off compatriot Lena Rueffer 6-3 6-3.

Alison Riske and Sorana Cirstea were the first women to seal their quarter-final places after wins over Kirsten Flipkens and Varvara Lepchenko respectively, while Carina Witthoeft, Yaroslava Shvedova, Laura Siegemund and Yulia Putintseva were winners in the first round.