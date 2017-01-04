Stan Wawrinka And Kei Nishikori Begin 2017 With Wins At Brisbane International

Stan Wawrinka got 2017 up and running with a straight-sets victory over Viktor Troicki at the Brisbane International.

The US Open champion has not lost in seven meetings with the Serbian and gave up a solitary break point in just under 90 minutes on court as he eased to a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 win.

Seeded second, Wawrinka found joy attacking Troicki's second serve, winning 68 per cent of points, while a 65 per cent success rate on his own second serve made sure he kept his nose in front.

"I'm quite happy with my level at the start the year," said Wawrinka. "I think it was a good match, in general, for sure. A few up-and-down with focus and my [shot] choice during the game, but it's always tough to play against Troicki.

"I'm just enjoying a new tournament that I've never played. [A] new facility, new court, new fans, new city, and that's what makes the difference. Especially at 31 years old, when you've been on the tour for so long, to play some new tournaments. It makes you a little bit fresher mentally, also."

Kyle Edmund is next up for Wawrinka after the Briton was victorious over sixth seed Lucas Pouille, the Frenchman withdrawing when a set and a break down.

Jordan Thompson grabbed the biggest win of his career, advancing to a first ATP Tour quarter-final by beating David Ferrer (8) 4-6 7-5 7-5.

Kei Nishikori, the third seed, stands between him and the final four after the Japanese overcame a first-set wobble to down Jared Donaldson 4-6 6-4 6-3.

From 4-0 up, Nishikori stumbled to hand Donaldson the next six games and a set lead.

But Nishikori remained calm and his class told in the remaining sets, holding a 20-point third game of the second en route to levelling the match, with the decider proving a much more routine affair.