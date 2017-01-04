Simona Halep Stunned By Katerina Siniakova In Shenzhen Open

World number four Simona Halep was a big-name casualty in Wednesday's Shenzhen Open action, losing in three sets to Katerina Siniakova.

Halep, the champion in Shenzhen in 2015, had got her season under way with a three-set win over former world number one Jelena Jankovic.

But the second seed came undone on Wednesday, going down 6-3 4-6 7-5 to Siniakova - who picked up the first top-10 victory of her career.

It's a FIRST #WTA Top 10 win for Katerina Siniakova!



Shocks World No.4 Halep 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at #ShenzhenOpen!

Nina Stojanovic is Siniakova's quarter-final opponent after the Serbian qualifier beat Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-3 6-3.

With Halep's elimination, the bottom half of the draw could now open up for either Johanna Konta or Karolina Pliskova, who booked a quarter-final against the Briton with a 6-1 6-2 thrashing of Chang Kai-chen of Chinese Taipei.

Camila Giorgi beat Chinese number four Zheng Saisai 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 6-4 to book a last-eight meeting with the host nation's second-highest ranked player Wang Qiang.