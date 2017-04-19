Tennis
Getty Images

Serena Williams May Be Expecting Her First Child

23-time Grand Slam champion teases big announcement.

beIN SPORTS USA

One of tennis' all-time greats, Serena Williams, may have revealed that she is a mother-to-be.

The twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion took to Snapchat, suggesting that she is twenty weeks pregnant.

Williams claimed her latest title at the 2017 Australian Open in late January, which would mean she was already with-child.

On December 29, 2016, Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. This would be the couple's first child.

 

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Neither Williams herself nor her team have officially confirmed the pregnancy.
