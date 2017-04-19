Serena Williams May Be Expecting Her First Child

beIN SPORTS USA



One of tennis' all-time greats, Serena Williams, may have revealed that she is a mother-to-be.

The twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion took to Snapchat, suggesting that she is twenty weeks pregnant.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

Williams claimed her latest title at the 2017 Australian Open in late January, which would mean she was already with-child.

On December 29, 2016, Williams announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian. This would be the couple's first child.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Neither Williams herself nor her team have officially confirmed the pregnancy.