Serena Williams Gives Birth to Girl

Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian have reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Serena Williams has given birth to a girl, according to several reports in the United States.

It had been reported earlier on Friday that the 23-time grand slam champion, who confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child in April, had gone into labour.

A report originally surfaced from WPBF-25 that Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian have now welcomed their first child into the world at St Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Both mother and baby are said to be doing well.

Elder sister Venus told ESPN before her US Open clash against Maria Sakkari: "Obviously I'm super excited. Words can't describe."

