Serena Williams' 2017 Debut Delayed By New Zealand Rain

Serena Williams' opening match of 2017 was pushed back after rain led to play being postponed at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.

The 22-time grand slam singles champion was set to make her tournament debut in Auckland, but the number one seed's contest with Pauline Parmentier fell victim to the weather.

Williams, seeking to reclaim the world number one spot from Angelique Kerber this year, will be first up on Centre Court on Tuesday.

Day session has been postponed & night session has been abandoned due to inclement weather. Please refer to our Facebook page for more. pic.twitter.com/1GAsPjVsuw — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) January 2, 2017

Two matches were completed before the rain hit, with Lucie Safarova defeating Denisa Allertova 6-1 6-2, and Kurumi Nara beating Antonia Lottner 6-2 6-2.

Naomi Osaka will resume her match against Annika Beck leading 6-2 2-1, while fifth seed Kiki Bertens was 5-3 up in her clash with Lauren Davis when it was halted.