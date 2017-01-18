Roger Federer Sets Up Tomas Berdych Blockbuster In Melbourne

Roger Federer set up a third-round blockbuster against Tomas Berdych with a straight-sets win over Noah Rubin at the Australian Open.

The Swiss great again showed signs of rustiness in periods before claiming a 7-5 6-3 7-6 (7-3) victory on Wednesday.

Federer, pushed to four sets by Jurgen Melzer in his opener, fell behind in the third set against American Rubin, a 20-year-old qualifier.

But the 17-time grand-slam champion recovered to win in two hours, four minutes on Rod Laver Arena, setting up a clash against Czech 10th seed Berdych.

Federer holds a 16-6 win-loss record against Berdych, including a straight-sets victory at last year's Australian Open.

Although under pressure for most of the first set, Rubin managed to hang tough, saving four break points in the sixth game.

But he would drop serve for the first time at the worst moment, Federer breaking to 15 in the 12th game.

Federer attacked the net with great success in the second, winning 10 of 11 points when approaching, with his break in the sixth game decisive.

However, a sloppy start to the third set – where his backhand caused most of his problems – saw Federer fall 3-0 behind.

Federer saved two set points in the eighth game before breaking back in the ninth when Rubin netted a backhand.

His experience proved crucial in the tie-break as he closed out a straight-sets win.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Federer [17] bt Rubin 7-5 6-3 7-6 (7-3)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 48/41

Rubin – 19/27

ACES

Federer – 17

Rubin – 2

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 3/8

Rubin – 1/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer – 60

Rubin – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer – 82/56

Rubin – 63/62

TOTAL POINTS

Federer – 118

Rubin – 96